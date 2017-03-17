Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Saturday Mar. 18
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
10:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 16 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Beirut Cinema Days Independent Film Festival launches 9th edition

publishing date: 16/03/2017 10:58:45
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

With a Lebanese film, the Beirut Cinema Days Independent Film Festival launched its ninth edition.

advertisement

The film titled “Rabih” by Lebanese filmmaker Vatche Boulghourjian, which was screened at international festivals, opened the festivals that will last from March 15 until 24.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact