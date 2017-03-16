Deputy Speaker Farid Makary held obstructionists, especially MP Samy Gemayel, the responsibility of plotting against the pay scale in a bid to abolish it.

After adjourning the legislative session, Makary noted that the Kataeb party has been citing non-existent taxes and raises, adding that the Katateb wishes to hinder the passing of the pay scale.

“Samy Gemayel caused the most damage and used false means through social media platforms,” he said.

Makary explained that the pay scale will be passed tomorrow (Friday) in the presence of Speaker Nabih Berri.