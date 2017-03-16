Demonstrations staged against taxes

A number of civil society activists and supporters of Kataeb Party and al-Ahrar party staged a demonstration at Riad al-Solh Square, to protest against the tax increase.

More than 100 military personnel also protested in Samir Kassir Square in central Beirut, to call on authorities to end injustice practiced against them in the pay scale.

In Tripoli, local groups staged a protest in Abdel Hamid Karami Square to express objection over the taxes and fees imposed on the citizens.