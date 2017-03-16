Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Saturday Mar. 18
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
10:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
Lebanon News
Mar 16 2017
 shares
 shares

MP Gemayel slams accusations targeting the Kataeb, says proposed taxes are not secret

publishing date: 16/03/2017 13:03:07
episodes
MP Gemayel slams accusations targeting the Kataeb, says proposed taxes are not secret
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Kataeb party chief MP Samy Gemayel replied Thursday to the statements accusing his party of launching rumors concerning the taxes, noting that the 22 taxes proposed have been mentioned by media outlets, stressing that they are not secrets.

advertisement

“We have nothing to do with the rumors,” he added.

 

After adjourning the legislative session, Gemayel said that the media outlets are witnesses that the party did not obstruct the passing of the pay scale.

 

“We are only four deputies, how are we responsible for hindering the session?” he asked, holding the deputies who failed to attend the session responsible for the adjourning.

 

“They should monitor the revenues of the state and stop violating the decision of the Court of Audit,” he stated.

 
Recommended
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact