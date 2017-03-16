MP Gemayel slams accusations targeting the Kataeb, says proposed taxes are not secret

Kataeb party chief MP Samy Gemayel replied Thursday to the statements accusing his party of launching rumors concerning the taxes, noting that the 22 taxes proposed have been mentioned by media outlets, stressing that they are not secrets.

“We have nothing to do with the rumors,” he added.

After adjourning the legislative session, Gemayel said that the media outlets are witnesses that the party did not obstruct the passing of the pay scale.

“We are only four deputies, how are we responsible for hindering the session?” he asked, holding the deputies who failed to attend the session responsible for the adjourning.

“They should monitor the revenues of the state and stop violating the decision of the Court of Audit,” he stated.