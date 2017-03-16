Thank you!
Saturday Mar. 18
Lebanon News
Mar 16 2017
Judges to resume work after 4 days of strike

publishing date: 16/03/2017 11:15:00
Judges to resume work after 4 days of strike
The Supreme Judicial Council issued a decision Thursday calling on the judges to resume their work starting tomorrow (Friday), after receiving promises and confirmations to protect their rights in the pay scale draft law.

The judges had been on a strike since Monday, as a protest against their rights being affected by the pay scale.
