REPORT: Rifi calls on supporters to express objection

The head of the United Nation's West Asia commission resigned on Friday,
The cabinet convened Friday in a session under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Saad Hariri
Fossils unearthed in India that are 1.6 billion years old
Scientists in Spain have created a prototype for a 3D bio-printer
Civil society activists gathered in Abdel Hamid Karami Square in the northern city of Tripoli to protest against the tax increase included in the pay scale draft law, calling on the officials to find sources of funding other than “the citizens’ pockets.”
Former Minister Ashraf Rifi participated in the protest, calling on his supporters to take part and raise their voice.
For more details, watch the full report in the video above