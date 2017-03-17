Thank you!
Saturday Mar. 18
Nharkom Said
Nharkom Said
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 16 2017
REPORT: Rifi calls on supporters to express objection

publishing date: 16/03/2017 15:06:20
episodes
Civil society activists gathered in Abdel Hamid Karami Square in the northern city of Tripoli to protest against the tax increase included in the pay scale draft law, calling on the officials to find sources of funding other than “the citizens’ pockets.”

Former Minister Ashraf Rifi participated in the protest, calling on his supporters to take part and raise their voice.

 
 

