REPORT: Lycee Ashrafieh students meet with politicians

Students from the Lycee Franco-Libanais School in Ashrafieh met with a number of politicians to ask them questions.

When they were unable to access the parliament, MP Hady Hbeish met them outside the building and answered their questions.

Afterwards, they moved to the Grand Serail where there they met with Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani and asked him questions related to the health coverage provided for the poor, especially the children.

