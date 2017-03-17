Thank you!
Saturday Mar. 18
Mar 16 2017
REPORT: Lycee Ashrafieh students meet with politicians

publishing date: 16/03/2017 15:38:48
Raneem Bou Khzam
Students from the Lycee Franco-Libanais School in Ashrafieh met with a number of politicians to ask them questions.

When they were unable to access the parliament, MP Hady Hbeish met them outside the building and answered their questions.

 

Afterwards, they moved to the Grand Serail where there they met with Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani and asked him questions related to the health coverage provided for the poor, especially the children.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
