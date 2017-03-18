Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Tuesday Mar. 21
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Talbin el ereb
09:00
Talbin el ereb
Menu
Regional News
Mar 18 2017
 shares
 shares

Orly attack motive to be probed, female soldier "doing fine" -spokesmen

publishing date: 18/03/2017 08:47:56
episodes
Orly attack motive to be probed, female soldier &quot;doing fine&quot; -spokesmen
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

The man killed at Orly airport on Saturday tried to snatch a gun from a female soldier "in an extremely violent attack" on her before he was shot dead, a French army spokesman said.

 

Benoit Brulon, a spokesman for France's anti-terror patrol force, said of the female soldier: "She's doing fine".

 

Brulon, speaking on BFMTV, said the female soldier, who was part of an air force detachment, fell to the ground as she struggled with her attacker.

 

"It was then that her comrades opened fire to protect her and people around," he said.

 

Separately, Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henri Brandet said it was "possible" but had yet to be established that the incident could be called a terrorist attack.

 

"There's possibly a terrorist motive but that's something the justice system will have to ascertain and it will do so in due time," Brandet told reporters.

 
advertisement

 
 
REUTERS
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact