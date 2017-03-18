Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Tuesday Mar. 21
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Talbin el ereb
09:00
Talbin el ereb
Menu
Lebanon News
Mar 18 2017
 shares
 shares

Communist Party stages sit-in, calls for changing political class

publishing date: 18/03/2017 08:54:53
episodes
Communist Party stages sit-in, calls for changing political class
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

The Communist Party and the Union of Lebanese Democratic Youth staged Saturday a sit-in outside Lebanon’s central bank in Hamra to protest against a decision to raise the taxes and to call for passing the pay scale.

advertisement

In this context, the Secretary General of the Communist Party Hanna Gharib called on the Lebanese people to take to the streets in a bid to change the political class and to topple the tax system that affect the poor.
Recommended
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact