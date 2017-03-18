Communist Party stages sit-in, calls for changing political class

A team of scientists and restorers has completed
The Bekaa Valley in northern Lebanon was rattled
A clip showing the 'world's biggest chicken' has left viewers terrified
Scientists in Spain have created a prototype for a 3D bio-printer
The Communist Party and the Union of Lebanese Democratic Youth staged Saturday a sit-in outside Lebanon’s central bank in Hamra to protest against a decision to raise the taxes and to call for passing the pay scale.
In this context, the Secretary General of the Communist Party Hanna Gharib called on the Lebanese people to take to the streets in a bid to change the political class and to topple the tax system that affect the poor.