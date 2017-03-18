Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Tuesday Mar. 21
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Talbin el ereb
09:00
Talbin el ereb
Menu
Lebanon News
Mar 18 2017
 shares
 shares

President Aoun hopes agreement over electoral law will be reached soon

publishing date: 18/03/2017 09:44:07
episodes
President Aoun hopes agreement over electoral law will be reached soon
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

President Michel Aoun stressed Saturday that the internal danger threatening Lebanon and the Christians in the Middle East has receded with the expiration of the crisis in the Middle East, noting that this danger will remain represented by groups targeting everybody.

advertisement

Commenting on the issue of the electoral law, President Aoun told “Aleteia” news website that he hopes that a solution will be soon reached, stating that many of the complicated issues have been resolved.
Recommended
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact