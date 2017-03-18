Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Tuesday Mar. 21
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Talbin el ereb
09:00
Talbin el ereb
Menu
Regional News
Mar 18 2017
 shares
 shares

Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Catholic-Muslim ties

publishing date: 18/03/2017 11:20:26
episodes
Pope&#39;s Egypt visit offers chance to improve Catholic-Muslim ties
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Pope Francis will make a trip to Egypt next month, the Vatican said on Saturday, giving the pontiff another opportunity to promote better relations between Catholics and Muslims.

 

Francis has accepted an invitation to Cairo on April 28-29 from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Catholic bishops, the pope of the Coptic church of Alexandria and the country's highest Islamic authority, Al-Azhar, the Vatican said in a statement.

 

Christians, mostly Orthodox Copts, account for about 10 percent of Egypt's population, which is overwhelmingly Sunni Muslim. Sectarian violence sometimes erupts over disputes on issues related to church building, religious conversions and interfaith relationships.

 

Francis has put great emphasis on improving inter-faith relations since his election in 2013, and a year ago he met the grand imam of Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb in the Vatican.

 

That meeting unfroze relations after Al-Azhar, a 1,000-year-old mosque and university centre, cut contacts with the Vatican in 2011 over what it said were repeated insults towards Islam from Francis's predecessor, Pope Benedict.

 

Benedict had denounced what he called "a strategy of violence that has Christians as a target" following a bomb attack outside a church in the Egyptian city of Alexandria that killed 23 people.

 

A bombing at Cairo's largest Coptic cathedral killed at least 25 people and wounded 49 in December.

 

Pope Francis has urged an end to what he called a "genocide" against Christians in the Middle East, but he has also said it is wrong to equate Islam with violence.

 

Looking to set an example for Europe, he has taken in Muslim refugees fleeing the war in Syria.

 

In Cairo, Egyptian President Sisi issued a statement on the pope's forthcoming visit.

 

"Egypt welcomes Pope Francis and looks forward to this significant visit to strengthen peace, tolerance and inter-faith dialogue as well as to reject the abhorrent acts of terrorism and extremism," Sisi said.

 

 
advertisement

REUTERS
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact