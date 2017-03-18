Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Tuesday Mar. 21
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Talbin el ereb
09:00
Talbin el ereb
Menu
Lebanon News
Mar 18 2017
 shares
 shares

Kataeb party calls for massive participation in Sunday’s demonstration

publishing date: 18/03/2017 12:06:09
episodes
Kataeb party calls for massive participation in Sunday’s demonstration
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

The Kataeb party called Saturday for massive participation in the demonstration and sit-in scheduled to be held Sunday at noon in central Beirut, where the Lebanese flags will be raised.

 
advertisement

The demonstration aims at supporting the pay scale while protesting against the Parliament’s decision to impose tax increase that will affect the poor and law-income class.
Recommended
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact