Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Tuesday Mar. 21
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
2:30pm news
08:30
2:30pm news
Menu
Recipes & Nutrition
Mar 19 2017
 shares
 shares

Here Is How To Make Asian-Style Chicken Salad

publishing date: 19/03/2017 10:37:51
episodes
Here Is How To Make Asian-Style Chicken Salad
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter
Here is a very simple and fast recipe to prepare an Asian-style chicken salad as a light meal

It serves 2 people.

100g soba noodles
240g shredded cooked skinless chicken breast
6 iceberg lettuce leaves, torn
½ cucumber (130g), sliced thinly
advertisement

½ small red onion (50g), sliced thinly
1 large mandarin (250g), segmented
1 small avocado (200g), chopped coarsely
2tsp sesame seeds, toasted

Asian dressing
2tbsp rice wine vinegar
1tbsp fresh mandarin or orange juice
2tsp salt-reduced soy sauce
1tsp grated fresh ginger
½tsp sesame oil

Make the Asian dressing. Cook noodles in a large saucepan of boiling water until tender; then drain. Rinse under cold water; then drain. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Drizzle with dressing.

Tips: You can use store-bought rotisserie chicken, leftover roast chicken, or just bake or poach two small chicken breasts. Swap the noodles for rice or egg noodles. Et voila! An easy and delicious salad is all yours to enjoy!
 
 
 
recommended for you (2)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact