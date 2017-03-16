Here Is How To Make Asian-Style Chicken Salad

Here is a very simple and fast recipe to prepare an Asian-style chicken salad as a light meal
It serves 2 people.
100g soba noodles
240g shredded cooked skinless chicken breast
6 iceberg lettuce leaves, torn
½ cucumber (130g), sliced thinly
½ small red onion (50g), sliced thinly
1 large mandarin (250g), segmented
1 small avocado (200g), chopped coarsely
2tsp sesame seeds, toasted
Asian dressing
2tbsp rice wine vinegar
1tbsp fresh mandarin or orange juice
2tsp salt-reduced soy sauce
1tsp grated fresh ginger
½tsp sesame oil
Make the Asian dressing. Cook noodles in a large saucepan of boiling water until tender; then drain. Rinse under cold water; then drain. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Drizzle with dressing.
Tips: You can use store-bought rotisserie chicken, leftover roast chicken, or just bake or poach two small chicken breasts. Swap the noodles for rice or egg noodles. Et voila! An easy and delicious salad is all yours to enjoy!