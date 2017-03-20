Thank you!
Regional News
Mar 20 2017
Russia says Syrian government officials will attend Geneva peace talks

publishing date: 20/03/2017 04:39:03
Russia says Syrian government officials will attend Geneva peace talks
 Syrian government representatives will attend upcoming peace talks in Geneva, Russia's state RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

 

Bogdanov said Moscow hoped that Syrian armed opposition would be able to attend the peace talks.

 

Bogdanov also said the United Nations' Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, would visit Moscow ahead of the Geneva talks.

 

De Mistura is trying to mediate a political agreement between Syria's warring sides, and after a procedural round of talks in Geneva ended on March 3, he plans to bring the negotiators back for in-depth discussions on March 23.

 
REUTERS
