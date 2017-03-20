Minister al-Riachi says Ministry of Dialogue will be launched soon

The average number of children per family is three, and the monthly salary
A clip showing the 'world's biggest chicken' has left viewers terrified
Scientists in Spain have created a prototype for a 3D bio-printer
Information Minister Melhem al-Riachi stressed Monday that the era of traditional media has come to an end, noting that the world stands before a real media revolution.
During a conference on "Media Spreading Civilizations and Connecting Dialogues,” the minister hoped that Beirut restores its role as a platform for local and international dialogues, announcing that the Ministry of Dialogue will be launched soon.