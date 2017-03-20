Thank you!
Lebanon News
Mar 20 2017
Minister al-Riachi says Ministry of Dialogue will be launched soon

publishing date: 20/03/2017 05:50:37
Minister al-Riachi says Ministry of Dialogue will be launched soon
Information Minister Melhem al-Riachi stressed Monday that the era of traditional media has come to an end, noting that the world stands before a real media revolution.

During a conference on "Media Spreading Civilizations and Connecting Dialogues,” the minister hoped that Beirut restores its role as a platform for local and international dialogues, announcing that the Ministry of Dialogue will be launched soon.
