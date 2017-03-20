REPORT: Hassan Khalil says banks offered $1 billion to cancel item related to taxes targeting them

Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said Monday that failure to reach an agreement over a new electoral law will detonate a new crisis that could jeopardize the stability of other public institutions, expressing his insistence to pass the pay scale along with “bold reforms.”

advertisement

During a press conference, Hassan Khalil stresses that the events that took place during the last parliamentary session is a political conspiracy aimed at obstructing the pay scale and settling scores between the political forces, noting that the people have the right to be afraid since the previous experiences are not encouraging.

In this regard, he declared that the pay scale might hold some gaps, pointing out that a meeting for representatives of political blocs will be held to discuss and bridge these gaps.

The minister emphasized that some politicians took advantage of the people’s concerns to achieve political goals.

“The pay scale is a right and if the state had assumed its responsibilities, we would not have reached this dilemma,” he explained.

Hassan Khalil pointed out that the statement of Speaker Nabih Berri “has put things into perspective.”

“As Amal Movement, Development and Liberation bloc and a Finance Minister, we are supporting the pay scale, but it should be coupled with real reforms,” he stated.

He added that there are many essential items related to education, health and foods that are exempt from taxes, warning against passing any tax within the budget that targets the poor class.

“We have been offered USD one billion in exchange for the cancellation of the item pertaining to taxes targeting the banks,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, a group of civil society lawyers were prevented from attending the press conference, as Minister Hassan Khalil stressed his willingness to meet with the lawyers after the conference reserved for the media only.