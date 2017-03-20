Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Wednesday Mar. 22
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Al Shakikatan
20:30
Al Shakikatan
Menu
Regional News
Mar 20 2017
 shares
 shares

French financial prosecutor's office evacuated

publishing date: 20/03/2017 07:56:32
episodes
French financial prosecutor&#39;s office evacuated
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

The French financial prosecutor's offices in central Paris were evacuated on Monday due to a bomb alert with police deployed to search for explosives, a judicial source and a Reuters journalist at the scene said.

 

"The security forces have been ordered to search the building for explosives and it could take a large part of the day," one police source added.

 

The alert followed an anonymous telephone call, the source said.

 

The financial prosecutor's office has been at the center of a number of high-profile cases in recent weeks, including investigations into allegations of financial wrongdoing by leading presidential candidates Marine Le Pen and Francois Fillon.

 
advertisement

 
REUTERS
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact