VIDEO – Moment civil society lawyers were prevented from attending Hassan Khalil’s conference

The average number of children per family is three, and the monthly salary
A clip showing the 'world's biggest chicken' has left viewers terrified
Scientists in Spain have created a prototype for a 3D bio-printer
Lawyers representing civil society groups were prevented Monday from attending a press conference held by Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil.
The lawyers clashed with the security forces who forced them to leave.
The minister later stressed his readiness to meet with the lawyers after the press conference.