Lebanon News
Mar 20 2017
VIDEO – Moment civil society lawyers were prevented from attending Hassan Khalil’s conference

publishing date: 20/03/2017 08:11:39
Lawyers representing civil society groups were prevented Monday from attending a press conference held by Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil.

 
The lawyers clashed with the security forces who forced them to leave.

 

The minister later stressed his readiness to meet with the lawyers after the press conference.
