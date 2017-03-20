REPORT: MP Kanaan: No one expressed reservations over taxes during pay scale discussions

Head of the Finance and Budget Committee MP Ibrahim Kanaan stressed that there will be no additional taxes to be imposed on bread, telephone bills, gasoline, fuel oil and electricity bills, noting that all statements in this regard are wrong.

advertisement

During a press conference, Kanaan noted during all the meetings discussing the pay scale, no one expressed reservations over the proposed taxes, urging whoever changed their stance to be honest with the people.

“We were born within the opposition and we were raised upon constructive and rightful objection,” he said, adding that every opposition has to assume its responsibilities.

He explained that they approved taxes to be imposed on maritime properties adding that they rejected any exemption to the granted to Solidere or other.