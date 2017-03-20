Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Wednesday Mar. 22
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Al Shakikatan
20:30
Al Shakikatan
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 20 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: MP Kanaan: No one expressed reservations over taxes during pay scale discussions

publishing date: 20/03/2017 09:16:42
episodes
Author:
Nada Andraos Aziz
Nada Andraos Aziz
@Nada_Andraos
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Head of the Finance and Budget Committee MP Ibrahim Kanaan stressed that there will be no additional taxes to be imposed on bread, telephone bills, gasoline, fuel oil and electricity bills, noting that all statements in this regard are wrong.

 
advertisement

During a press conference, Kanaan noted during all the meetings discussing the pay scale, no one expressed reservations over the proposed taxes, urging whoever changed their stance to be honest with the people.

 

“We were born within the opposition and we were raised upon constructive and rightful objection,” he said, adding that every opposition has to assume its responsibilities.

 

He explained that they approved taxes to be imposed on maritime properties adding that they rejected any exemption to the granted to Solidere or other.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact