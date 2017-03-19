شكراً
x
نقدم لكم آخر الاخبار والبرامج
الأربعاء 22 آذار
Live
البث الحي
الدخول
التسجيل
البث الحي
الشقيقتان
20:30
الشقيقتان
القائمة
أخبار فنية
20 آذار 2017
 مشاركة
 مشاركة

بالفيديو: أديل حقّقت حلم شاب على المسرح... طلب يدّ حبيبه أمام الآلاف

publishing date: 20/03/2017 09:20:25
episodes
بالفيديو: أديل حقّقت حلم شاب على المسرح... طلب يدّ حبيبه أمام الآلاف
الإعلان
اشترك في النشرة الالكترونية المجانية
اختتمت المغنية البريطانيّة أديل جولتها الأسترالية في حفل أحيته في ملبورن أمام جمهور فاق عدده الـ77 ألف شخص.
 
لكن ما حصل في الحفل الختامي لم يكن في الحسبان، إذ دعت أديل أحد المعجبين عشوائيًا ليصعد على المسرح، فرافقه حبيبه.
الإعلان

 
وفاجأ الرجل جميع الحضور وأديل أيضًا عندما تقدم بطلب زواج إلى حبيبه مباشرة.
 
فتأثرت أديل بالمشهد وضمت الثنائي إلى صدرها.
 
تم تداول مقطع الفيديو هذا على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بكثافة.
 

المصدر
اخترنا لكم (8)
 
 
عرض المزيد
النشرة الإلكترونية
إشترك بالنشرة الإلكترونية لمتابعة ابرز التقارير المحلية والاقليمية والدولية
ارسل لنا صورة أو فيديو
شاركنا في صناعة الخبر عبر ارسال الصور و اشرطة الفيديو
تطبيقاتنا
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact