Wednesday Mar. 22
Mar 20 2017
Al-Mashnouq visits Speaker Berri; reiterates need to pass new vote law

publishing date: 20/03/2017 09:32:48
Al-Mashnouq visits Speaker Berri; reiterates need to pass new vote law
Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq visited Monday Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh, after visiting President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri. He described the meeting’s atmosphere as “positive.”

Al-Mashnouq reiterated the need to pass a new electoral law, stressing that there will no vacuum under any circumstance.

 

“Speaker Berri will exert efforts to pass a new electoral law and prevent vacuum,” he added.

 
