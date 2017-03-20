Al-Mashnouq visits Speaker Berri; reiterates need to pass new vote law

Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq visited Monday Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh, after visiting President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri. He described the meeting’s atmosphere as “positive.”

advertisement

Al-Mashnouq reiterated the need to pass a new electoral law, stressing that there will no vacuum under any circumstance.

“Speaker Berri will exert efforts to pass a new electoral law and prevent vacuum,” he added.