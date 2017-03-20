Al-Mashnouq visits Speaker Berri; reiterates need to pass new vote law

The average number of children per family is three, and the monthly salary
A clip showing the 'world's biggest chicken' has left viewers terrified
Scientists in Spain have created a prototype for a 3D bio-printer
Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq visited Monday Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh, after visiting President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri. He described the meeting’s atmosphere as “positive.”
Al-Mashnouq reiterated the need to pass a new electoral law, stressing that there will no vacuum under any circumstance.
“Speaker Berri will exert efforts to pass a new electoral law and prevent vacuum,” he added.