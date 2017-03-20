REPORT: Monster Jam revs up Riyadh audience

A Saudi soccer stadium was recently turned into a giant sand pit for a two day motorsport event in the country's capital, Riyadh.

Monster Jam, an event that brings trucks weighing five tonnes skidding and performing stunts on a purpose built track was held at the King Fahad Stadium.

One driver taking part in the show said he hopes it will increase awareness about the sport.

''It's really exciting for us as Monster Jam as a brand to be able to come here and we know that the people here they haven't really experienced anything like what we do. So this is our chance to come here and to perform and show them what we can do out there on the track. You know, we hope to do nothing more than to make more Monster Jam fans after this,'' said Steven Sims, driver of Mohawk Warrior.

Saudi Arabia is trying to boost its entertainment sector as part of an economic and social reform drive aimed at creating jobs and weaning the country off its dependence on oil.

Many events in the kingdom are aimed at families, but one organizer here said this event also appeals to the country's youth.

''Always events are held for families and we are often criticized by young people, they criticize us and say that their aren't any events for the (male) youths. This is an event for the youth, a youth program, with the best and most skilled f drivers in the world has been brought to entertain young people,'' said Abdulraouf Albaijan, the event's media manager.

Some of the modified vehicles can reach speeds of up to 100 miles an hour before performing a jump, and spectators are hoping that this particular event will be driving force similar spectacles in the future.

