Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Wednesday Mar. 22
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Al Shakikatan
20:30
Al Shakikatan
Menu
Regional News
Mar 20 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Monster Jam revs up Riyadh audience

publishing date: 20/03/2017 09:56:41
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

A Saudi soccer stadium was recently turned into a giant sand pit for a two day motorsport event in the country's capital, Riyadh.

 

Monster Jam, an event that brings trucks weighing five tonnes skidding and performing stunts on a purpose built track was held at the King Fahad Stadium.

 

One driver taking part in the show said he hopes it will increase awareness about the sport.

 

''It's really exciting for us as Monster Jam as a brand to be able to come here and we know that the people here they haven't really experienced anything like what we do. So this is our chance to come here and to perform and show them what we can do out there on the track. You know, we hope to do nothing more than to make more Monster Jam fans after this,'' said Steven Sims, driver of Mohawk Warrior.

 

Saudi Arabia is trying to boost its entertainment sector as part of an economic and social reform drive aimed at creating jobs and weaning the country off its dependence on oil.

 

Many events in the kingdom are aimed at families, but one organizer here said this event also appeals to the country's youth.

 

''Always events are held for families and we are often criticized by young people, they criticize us and say that their aren't any events for the (male) youths. This is an event for the youth, a youth program, with the best and most skilled f drivers in the world has been brought to entertain young people,'' said Abdulraouf Albaijan, the event's media manager.

 

Some of the modified vehicles can reach speeds of up to 100 miles an hour before performing a jump, and spectators are hoping that this particular event will be driving force similar spectacles in the future.

 

 
advertisement

REUTERS

 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact