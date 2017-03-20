Thank you!
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 20 2017
REPORT: Third judicial decision issued to halt Eden Rock construction works

publishing date: 20/03/2017 10:20:22
Urgent Matters Judge of Beirut Jad Maalouf issued on March 18, 2017, a new decision ordering the construction works of Eden Rock project to be halted under penalty of paying a fine of LBP 150 million for each day of violation.

 
The decision was delivered on Monday to the company’s attorney Bahij Abou Moujahed, while a copy of the decision was attached in a visible place on the worksite.

 

The decision was issued upon the request of Green Line Association in an attempt to impose the implementation of the two previous decision issued by the state’s Shura Council to stop the construction works.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
