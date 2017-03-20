REPORT: South Sudanese refugees flowing into Sudan

The ongoing fighting and famine in South Sudan have forced large numbers of refugees to neighboring Sudan over the past months.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 1,000 South Sudanese people - many of them women and children - are reaching the Sudanese border every day.

Reception centers have been set up on the border where the UN refugee agency and Sudanese authorities are providing humanitarian aid to the displaced.

