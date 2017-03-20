Thank you!
Mar 20 2017
REPORT: South Sudanese refugees flowing into Sudan

publishing date: 20/03/2017 10:30:24
The ongoing fighting and famine in South Sudan have forced large numbers of refugees to neighboring Sudan over the past months.

 

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 1,000 South Sudanese people - many of them women and children - are reaching the Sudanese border every day.

 

Reception centers have been set up on the border where the UN refugee agency and Sudanese authorities are providing humanitarian aid to the displaced.

 

 
REUTERS

 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
