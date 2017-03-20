REPORT: Minister al-Mashnouq says no elections without new law

The average number of children per family is three, and the monthly salary
A clip showing the 'world's biggest chicken' has left viewers terrified
Scientists in Spain have created a prototype for a 3D bio-printer
Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq stresses Monday that the parliamentary elections will not held without a new electoral law.
Following his meeting with President Michel Aoun, al-Mashnouq said that “this has become a real fact.”
For more details, watch the full report in the video above