Wednesday Mar. 22
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 20 2017
REPORT: Minister al-Mashnouq says no elections without new law

publishing date: 20/03/2017 10:38:04
episodes
Nada Andraos Aziz
Nada Andraos Aziz
Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq stresses Monday that the parliamentary elections will not held without a new electoral law.

 
Following his meeting with President Michel Aoun, al-Mashnouq said that “this has become a real fact.”

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
