REPORT: Maria Maalouf incites for assassination of Hezbollah’s Nasrallah

Lebanese journalist Maria Maalouf slammed Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, inciting Israel to assassinate him.
In a tweet she posted on her Twitter account, Maalouf wrote: “If Israel considers Hassan Nasrallah an enemy, why doesn’t it launch an airstrike to get rid of him and protect itself?”
اذا كانت اسرائيل تعتبر حسن نصرالله عدو لها فلماذا لا تنفذ غارة جوية تخلصنا منه فنصدقها وتحمي نفسها؟ 🤔 #ماريا_معلوف
— Maria Maaloof (@bilarakib) March 19, 2017
The tweet triggered a chain of comments and reactions on social media platforms, calling on the judicial authorities to hold her accountable.
