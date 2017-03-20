Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Wednesday Mar. 22
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Al Shakikatan
20:30
Al Shakikatan
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 20 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Maria Maalouf incites for assassination of Hezbollah’s Nasrallah

publishing date: 20/03/2017 10:50:43
episodes
Author:
Raneem Bou Khzam
Raneem Bou Khzam
@RaneemBouKhzam
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Lebanese journalist Maria Maalouf slammed Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, inciting Israel to assassinate him.

 
advertisement

In a tweet she posted on her Twitter account, Maalouf wrote: “If Israel considers Hassan Nasrallah an enemy, why doesn’t it launch an airstrike to get rid of him and protect itself?”

 
 
 
 

The tweet triggered a chain of comments and reactions on social media platforms, calling on the judicial authorities to hold her accountable.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact