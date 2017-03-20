The Crucial Mistake We All Make When Cooking Mashed Potato

Many consider mashed potato to be one of the best comfort food, and most people agree it is undeniably simple to make.

However, we've not been making it correctly, committing one crucial mistake in our preparation, says Food Network chef Tyler Florence.

Speaking to Popsugar on the matter, he said: “Potatoes have a really delicate, beautiful minerality to their flavor profile, and when you cook potatoes in water and you pour that water down the drain, you've extracted all the flavor of the potato.”

Instead of boiling our spuds in water, Tyler advises cooking them IN the cream, milk and butter.

Simply pop the chopped raw potatoes in a pot with all the dairy goodness you'd be adding later and let them all cook together, soaking up all those flavors.

"When the potatoes are tender, I put a colander inside (a) bowl. I pour the potatoes through the colander, and the cream will collect on the bottom,” Tyler continues.

"Then I'll put the potatoes back into the pot and take the potato-infused garlic cream and fold that back into the potatoes, and it’s the most incredible flavor profile."

