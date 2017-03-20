Thank you!
Wednesday Mar. 22
Al Shakikatan
20:30
Al Shakikatan
Nature & Animals
Mar 20 2017
'World's Biggest' Chicken Is So Gigantic Some Claim It Must Be A Man In A Costume

publishing date: 20/03/2017 11:28:45
A clip showing the 'world's biggest chicken' has left viewers terrified at its proportions.

 

Some viewers said the chicken looked more like a fully-grown man wearing a fancy dress costume as one says: "That ain't no chicken, that's a god damn velociraptor."

 
The footage shows a chicken poking its head through a relatively small hole in an elevated hutch, and as the clip continues, the chicken begins to step into the yard and reveals its incredible enormity and plumage.

 
 

With masses of feathers and standing far taller than most dogs, the bird wanders around the yard marking its territory.

 

It is not known where the footage was filmed, but viewers online reacted with shock at the feathered giant.

 
 

The breed is thought to be a Brahmans, the largest in the chicken family.

 
 
