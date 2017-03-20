REPORT: PM Hariri meets with President Aoun; says proposed taxes do not target citizens

Prime Minister Saad Hariri stressed that the objective of the current cabinet is to restore the citizens’ confidence, reiterating his keenness on putting an end to corruption and waste of public funds.

advertisement

He pointed out that the proposed taxes do not target the people.

Following his meeting with President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace, Hariri calls for implementing an administrative reform when passing the pay scale, expressing his confidence that a new electoral law that satisfies all parties will be reached.