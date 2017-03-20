Thank you!
Wednesday Mar. 22
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 20 2017
REPORT: Banks deny finance minister’s accusations

publishing date: 20/03/2017 14:47:22
President of the Association of Banks in Lebanon, Francois Bassil denied the accusations launched by Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, who said that the banks offered an amount of $1 billion in order to cancel the item pertaining to imposing taxes on the banks.

However, the banks will not stand idly by, especially that they claim to seek only to serve the Lebanese citizens and the Lebanese economy, as the bankers say.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
