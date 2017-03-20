Thank you!
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 20 2017
REPORT: International Happiness Day: Where does Lebanon stand?

publishing date: 20/03/2017 15:05:43
The International Day of Happiness is celebrated throughout the world on the 20th of March.

According to recent studies, Norway ranked first as the world’s happiest country.

 

Happy countries are the ones that have a healthy balance of prosperity, as conventionally measured and social capital, meaning a high degree of trust in a society, low inequality and confidence in government.

 

However, Lebanon ranked 88th with the absence of a comprehensive social security and officials covering and practicing corruption.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above

 
