Australian Man Survives After Jumping Into Crocodile-Filled Water To Impress A Girl

advertisement

An Australian man is lucky to be alive after he was bitten by a crocodile in northern Queensland on Saturday after jumping into the Johnstone River to impress a girl he had a crush on.Known to be infested with crocodiles, Lee De Paauw jumped into the river after drinking at a backpackers hostel with a group of friends including British backpacker Sophie Paterson.According to local media, De Paauw told Paterson backpackers were more likely to be eaten by crocodiles than Australians and decided to put the theory to the test.Moments after jumping into the river, De Paauw was attacked by a crocodile and dragged six meters.“Holy crap, I'm gone for sure,” he said from his Cairns hospital bed of the moment he was bitten.“At that point I punched it in the snout. My second hit, I got it straight in the eye and then it let go.”De Paauw then managed to swim to the stairs and came out with a bite in his left arm.Securing a job fruit picking, Paterson said she couldn't visit De Paauw because of her work commitments but has agreed to go on a date with him.“She's beautiful, caring and kind,” said De Paauw.“I didn't know there was a crocs there. I just done it for Sophie.”Doctors have said De Paauw will not lose his arm but will surely be scared for life.