Liberation and Development bloc said on Tuesday that it closely followed up on the last parliamentary session and the discussions related to the drafting of a new electoral law.

The bloc noted that what happened during the parliamentary session was "deliberately done to make the session lack the needed quorum and to not approving the wage scale."

“We are sure that the parliament is committed to approving the wage scale, however the scale’s revenues must be the responsibility of the government,” the bloc added.

On another note, the bloc also urged for the swift drafting of a new electoral law during the new few weeks.