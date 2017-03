Information Minister Melhem Riach stressed on Tuesday the importance of letting media direct the street, not otherwise. "

This is something necessary, we should focus on it, learn it and teach it," Riachi said during an international workshop on the role of media in boosting social peace and stability in Hamra.

He also stressed the need for a law that organizes the sector, urging the media outlets owners to partake in workshops and to “not counting on only statistics and scoops.”