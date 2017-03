Israeli Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot declared on Tuesday that Hezbollah’s top military commander Mustapha Badreddine was killed in Syria last year by men within Hezbollah.

Eisenkot’s comments were made during a security conference whereby he said that intelligence information gathered had led Israel to this conclusion that matched earlier reports.

Badreddine's death showed "the depth of the internal crisis within Hezbollah," Eisenkot added.

He also noted that Israel "believes that he was killed by his own officers."

He also said it reflected "the level of the cruelty, complexity and tension between Hezbollah and Iran."