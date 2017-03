Prime Minister Saad Hariri arrived on Tuesday in Cairo on an official visit whereby he is expected to hold talks with top Egyptian officials.

Hariri and the accompanying delegation were received at the airport by Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail.

Deputy PM and Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani, Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh, Agriculture Minister Ghazi Zouaiter, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouq, Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury, Public Works Minister Youssef Fenianos, Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil, Economy

Minister Raed Khoury and Hariri's chief of Staff Nader Hariri.

Last month, President Michel Aoun paid a visit to Egypt to deepen bilateral relations with Cairo.