The Future bloc said on Tuesday that attempts carried out by some sides to stimulate sectarian tensions will not produce any real gains.

The bloc’s comments were made following its weekly meeting in Bayt al-Wasat whereby it hailed the unprecedented step carried out by Prime Minister Saad Hariri in visiting the protesters and addressing them.

It also condemned the reaction of the protesters toward Hariri’s act.

As for the wage scale, the bloc stressed the importance that the proposed taxes would not affect the poor.