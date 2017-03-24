Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Saturday Mar. 25
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Lebanese Movie
20:30
Lebanese Movie
Menu
Regional News
Mar 22 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Palestinians hope to boost tourism at Mount of Temptation monastery

publishing date: 22/03/2017 09:55:49
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

The biblical Mount of Temptation is among several features that make Jericho a popular tourist destination in the Jordan River valley.

 

Nearly a million tourists from all over the world visit Jericho, the lowest lying point on earth, some 400 meters (1,300 feet) below sea level.

 

Now, the Palestinian authorities are pushing for the next stage of the process in getting the ancient city listed as a World Heritage Site.

 

That process began in 2012, and Jericho is already on a tentative list of sites suitable for inscription on the World Heritage list.

 

Palestinian officials say the monastery and Mount of Temptation will be among the main selling points in their nomination.

 

“In the near future, the procedures of registering Jericho in the World Heritage list will begin, and this Monastery will be one of the main sites and one of the essential fundamentals in registering this city on the World Heritage list,” tourism official Iyad Hamdan said.

 

Christians believe it was at the Mount of Temptation that Jesus was tempted by the devil after fasting for 40 days.

 

As part of efforts to boost the number of tourists at the site, a cable car was introduced in 1998 to take visitors to the top of the mount.

 

Marwan Sinokrot, the head of Sultan Telepherique and Tourist Centre, which operates the cable car, said the monastery is an important site for Christian tourists who come from all over the world.

 

The monastery is carved into the rock face of the mountain. Nearly 70,000 people visit the site every year.

 

 

REUTERS

 
advertisement

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact