شكراً
x
نقدم لكم آخر الاخبار والبرامج
السبت 25 آذار
Live
البث الحي
الدخول
التسجيل
البث الحي
فيلم لبناني
20:30
فيلم لبناني
القائمة
أخبار فنية
22 آذار 2017
 مشاركة
 مشاركة

بالصورة: معايدة مميّزة من رامي عيّاش لزوجته بعيد الأمهات...

publishing date: 22/03/2017 10:33:43
episodes
بالصورة: معايدة مميّزة من رامي عيّاش لزوجته بعيد الأمهات...
الإعلان
اشترك في النشرة الالكترونية المجانية
عايد البوب ستار رامي عيّاش زوجته بمناسبة عيد الأمّ على طريقته الخاصّة واختار أنّ ينشر صورة لزوجته مصممة الأزياء داليدا عيّاش مع ابنهما آرام عبر حسابه الرسمي على انستغرام.

وقد علّق رامي على الصورة بالقول: "عيد أمّ سعيد لملكة قلوبنا داليدا، وعيد سعيد لكلّ الأمهات لأنّهن يجعلن العالم أجمل."

كما خصّ رامي بالذكر الأمهات اللواتي فارقن الحياة مستذكراً والدته.
الإعلان


إليكم الصورة:
اخترنا لكم (8)
 
 
عرض المزيد
النشرة الإلكترونية
إشترك بالنشرة الإلكترونية لمتابعة ابرز التقارير المحلية والاقليمية والدولية
ارسل لنا صورة أو فيديو
شاركنا في صناعة الخبر عبر ارسال الصور و اشرطة الفيديو
تطبيقاتنا
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact