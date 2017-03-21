بالصورة: معايدة مميّزة من رامي عيّاش لزوجته بعيد الأمهات...

Happy Mother's Day to the Queen of our hearts Dalida, and happy mother's day to all the wonderful moms who make this world a better place | A special thought to the mothers who left us too soon, and to my beloved mama in heaven. Remember to always cherish the moments, a mother's love is unconditional. God bless you all. ❤ #RamyAyach #MothersDay

A post shared by Ramy Ayach (@ramyayachofficial) on Mar 21, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT