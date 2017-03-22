President Aoun calls for amending domestic violence law

President Michel Aoun congratulated the Lebanese mothers and children on Mother’s Day, stressing the importance of protecting them and granting the issues related to the family utmost attention.

During his meeting with members of association dealing with women and children issues at the Baabda Palace, the president said that taking care of women and children is not enough, noting that the family as a whole should be protected.

“Domestic violence has led to death in some cases, which is considered as a shameful situation for Lebanon and the Lebanese society,” he said, stressing the importance of amending the law pertaining to fighting domestic violence, which does not meet the Lebanese people’s aspirations.

President Aoun pointed out that the necessary amendments must be added in a bid to protect women from the violence practiced against them.