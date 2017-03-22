شكراً
السبت 25 آذار
موضة وجمال
22 آذار 2017
حذاء من ماركة عالمية يصدم رواد الانترنت... بسبب قباحته!

publishing date: 22/03/2017 11:09:04
أُصيب رواد الانترنت وخصوصاً مستخدمي تويتر بالصدمة بسبب حذاء غريب أطلقته دار غوتشي.

واللافت أنّ هذا الحذاء ظهر أوّلاً عبر تغريدة لحساب Nordstrom الخاصّ بالتسوق وقد بلغ سعره 1190 دولار أميركيّ وهو متوفر للطلب عبر الانترنت فقط.

وقد نال هذا الحذاء ردود فعل سلبية لدى رواد الانترنت الذين صنّفوه من بين الأحذية الأقبح على الإطلاق.
يُشار إلى أنّ الحذاء ظهر على منصة عرض مجموعة غوتشي لصيف 2017 الذي جرى في أسبوع الموضة بميلانو.

الجدير ذكره، أنّه يمكن انتعال هذا الحذاء من دون الجوارب وهو أجمل بكثير.

إليكم أبرز التعليقات:








