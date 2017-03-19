بالفيديو: مدوّنات جمال يطبقن المكياج من خلال البيض المسلوق!

EGG BLENDING SPONGE I have seen loads of beauty hacks using different things as blending sponge like 🍅, kitchen scourer, pads even condoms (I would have loved to try that but I would have to answer loads of questions from hubby lol) so I took it a notch by using a HARD BOILED EGG 🍳 Sienna had a filled day laughing so hard she said 'oh Mummy you are crazy and I love it' lol. Well anyway did it work YES it did, would I use it again hmmmm MAYBE . Would you try this hack? Yes or No. What you think? Let me know what other Instagram Beauty Hack you have tried and it actually worked for you. Do enjoy the video. Press Play my loves 💋❤❤❤❤ 🎼Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran #houseofsienna #shimycatsmua #universodamaquiagem_oficial #undiscovered_muas #hudabeauty #wakeupandmakeup #peachyqueenblog #motd#tudoparachicas#strictlytutorials#likeforlike#sdeventsworld#followforfollow#fakeupfix#highlightandcontour#makeupvideoss#makeupartist #liveglam#1minutemakeup#tutorials#tutorial#makeupforbarbies#instagram#makeuptutorial#makeupdolls#ibeautybar#livetutorial#makeup#makeuptutorialsx0x @makeupforbarbies @buzzfeed #beautyqueens4ever

A post shared by E S T H E R -- G B U D J E (@houseofsienna) on Mar 19, 2017 at 6:30am PDT