السبت 25 آذار
موضة وجمال
22 آذار 2017
بالفيديو: مدوّنات جمال يطبقن المكياج من خلال البيض المسلوق!

publishing date: 22/03/2017 11:28:23
بالفيديو: مدوّنات جمال يطبقن المكياج من خلال البيض المسلوق!
انتشرت في الآونة الأخيرة طرق عديدة لتطبيق المكياج باحتراف، فمن الريشة، الاسفنجة وحتى البلندر... لا تزال مدوّنات الجمال في رحلة البحث الدائم عن صيحات وصرعات جديدة في عالم المكياج.

واللافت أنّ عملية الدمج بين المطبخ والمكياج لا مفر منها، فقد بدأت مع تطبيق الآيلاينر من خلال ملعقة، واليوم يتم استخدام بيضة مسلوقة ومقشورة لتطبيق كريم الأساس وللحصول على تناغم طبيعي.
وقد نالت هذه الصرعة ردود فعل كثيرة بين الشابات عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي فعبرن عن أرائهن من خلال التعليقات.

شاهدوا كيفية تطبيق هذه الطريقة وشاركونا آراءكم:


 

EGG BLENDING SPONGE I have seen loads of beauty hacks using different things as blending sponge like 🍅, kitchen scourer, pads even condoms (I would have loved to try that but I would have to answer loads of questions from hubby lol) so I took it a notch by using a HARD BOILED EGG 🍳 Sienna had a filled day laughing so hard she said 'oh Mummy you are crazy and I love it' lol. Well anyway did it work YES it did, would I use it again hmmmm MAYBE . Would you try this hack? Yes or No. What you think? Let me know what other Instagram Beauty Hack you have tried and it actually worked for you. Do enjoy the video. Press Play my loves 💋❤❤❤❤ 🎼Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran #houseofsienna #shimycatsmua #universodamaquiagem_oficial #undiscovered_muas #hudabeauty #wakeupandmakeup #peachyqueenblog #motd#tudoparachicas#strictlytutorials#likeforlike#sdeventsworld#followforfollow#fakeupfix#highlightandcontour#makeupvideoss#makeupartist #liveglam#1minutemakeup#tutorials#tutorial#makeupforbarbies#instagram#makeuptutorial#makeupdolls#ibeautybar#livetutorial#makeup#makeuptutorialsx0x @makeupforbarbies @buzzfeed #beautyqueens4ever

A post shared by E S T H E R -- G B U D J E (@houseofsienna) on



