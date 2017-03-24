REPORT: Berri says failure to pass new electoral law is a suicide

Deputies quoted Speaker Nabih Berri as saying that “if failure to pass the pay scale is considered as impoverishment, then failure to pass a new electoral law should be considered as suicide,” adding that “the law must be reached within a period of two or three weeks before the country starts heading towards an unknown phase.”

During Wednesday’s deputies gathering, Berri called on the cabinet to assume its responsibilities regarding the electoral law and the pay scale and refer them to the parliament.

“The cabinet was formed on the basis of being the government of elections and budget,” he stated.

Addressing the secondary education teachers, the speaker noted that “the month of April will not pass without passing the pay scale.”

He also urged the formation of a national committee tasked with fighting corruption, pointing out that “there are 35 laws that the cabinet has not yet taken the initiative to implement or issue the relevant decrees.”