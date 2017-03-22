Thank you!
Lebanon News
Mar 22 2017
PM Hariri calls for activating agreements between Lebanon and Egypt

publishing date: 22/03/2017 12:09:36
PM Hariri calls for activating agreements between Lebanon and Egypt
Prime Minister Saad Hariri stressed Wednesday that developing the private sector is essential for the Lebanese economy, calling for enhancing the trade and activating the agreements between Lebanon and Egypt.

Speaking at the Egyptian Lebanese Business Forum, Hariri noted that Lebanon has embraced many cultures over the years, turning the country into a touristic destination.
