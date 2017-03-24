REPORT: Beirut airport says UK decision to be implemented starting March 25 at midnight

The administration of Beirut International Airport declared Wednesday that the decision issued by the UK banning laptops, tablets and e-readers on passenger flights from certain airports, will be implemented starting March 25.

advertisement

The ban applies to any device larger than 16cm long, 9.3cm wide or 1.5cm deep on London-bound flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Tunisia.

The airport’s management called on all travelers to comply with the instructions.