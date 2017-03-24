Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Saturday Mar. 25
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Lebanese Movie
20:30
Lebanese Movie
Menu
Regional News
Mar 22 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Beirut airport says UK decision to be implemented starting March 25 at midnight

publishing date: 22/03/2017 12:45:54
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

The administration of Beirut International Airport declared Wednesday that the decision issued by the UK banning laptops, tablets and e-readers on passenger flights from certain airports, will be implemented starting March 25.

 
advertisement

The ban applies to any device larger than 16cm long, 9.3cm wide or 1.5cm deep on London-bound flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Tunisia.

 

The airport’s management called on all travelers to comply with the instructions.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact