Iraqi PM sees $50 billion in post-war reconstruction-US senator

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi believes reconstruction of Anbar province as well as Mosul, in Nineveh province, will cost about $50 billion, Senator Lindsey Graham said on Wednesday, recounting a Tuesday conversation with the Iraqi leader.

"I heard from the Iraqi prime minister yesterday -- to reconstruct Anbar province and now Mosul, is about $50 billion," Graham said at a Senate hearing, addressing Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Marine General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

