Saturday Mar. 25
Regional News
Mar 22 2017
Iraqi PM sees $50 billion in post-war reconstruction-US senator

publishing date: 22/03/2017 13:23:08
episodes
Iraqi PM sees $50 billion in post-war reconstruction-US senator
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi believes reconstruction of Anbar province as well as Mosul, in Nineveh province, will cost about $50 billion, Senator Lindsey Graham said on Wednesday, recounting a Tuesday conversation with the Iraqi leader.

 

"I heard from the Iraqi prime minister yesterday -- to reconstruct Anbar province and now Mosul, is about $50 billion," Graham said at a Senate hearing, addressing Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Marine General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. 

 
REUTERS
