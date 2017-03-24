Thank you!
Saturday Mar. 25
Lebanese Movie
20:30
Lebanese Movie
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 22 2017
REPORT: Potential tuition increase to hit private schools

publishing date: 22/03/2017 15:02:59
The average number of children per family is three, and the monthly salary of law-income people rages between LBP 650 thousand and LBP 1.3 million.

However, the tuition fees of private schools range between LBP 5.8 million and LBP 6.3 million, in addition to expense of school bus transportation that reaches around LBP 360 thousand every three months as well as the cost of the uniform.

 

With the passing of the pay scale comes near, reports have been saying that a potential increase of 20% will be applied to the tuition fees.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
