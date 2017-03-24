REPORT: Potential tuition increase to hit private schools

The average number of children per family is three, and the monthly salary of law-income people rages between LBP 650 thousand and LBP 1.3 million.

However, the tuition fees of private schools range between LBP 5.8 million and LBP 6.3 million, in addition to expense of school bus transportation that reaches around LBP 360 thousand every three months as well as the cost of the uniform.

With the passing of the pay scale comes near, reports have been saying that a potential increase of 20% will be applied to the tuition fees.

