REPORT: PM Hariri ends official visit to Egypt

Prime Minister Saad Hariri ended on Thursday his official visit to Egypt with holding talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sharif Ismail.

Talks reportedly featured high over the latest developments and ways to develop bilateral ties between the two countries.

Sixteen protocols and agreements were signed governing different aspects.

Yesterday, Hariri stressed that developing the private sector is essential for the Lebanese economy, calling for enhancing the trade and activating the agreements between Lebanon and Egypt.

Speaking at the Egyptian Lebanese Business Forum, Hariri noted that Lebanon has embraced many cultures over the years, turning the country into a touristic destination.

In Cairo, Hariri is heading a delegation that includes Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani, Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh, Agriculture Minister Ghazi Zeaiter, Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil, Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk, Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury, Public Works Minister Youssef Fenianos, Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil and Economy Minister Raed Khoury.