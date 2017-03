President Michel Aoun said on Thursday that he is cooperating with the government and concerned authorities to set a "comprehensive economic plan that sets off a proficient economy and gradually improves the situation."

He also vowed to achieve all items mentioned in his speech of oath and his Independence address “despite internal and external accumulated crisis.”

“Taxes must be specific and should enhance the economy,” Aoun said, calling for an end to corruption and the squandering of public funds.

"I am not justifying taxes and I understand the reaction by the people, but we should set an economic program that explains the use of tax revenues," Aoun said during a meeting with visitors at the Baabda Palace.