السبت 25 آذار
أخبار دولية
23 آذار 2017
بالفيديو - لحظة سقوط امرأة عن جسر Westminster أثناء هجوم لندن أمس

publishing date: 23/03/2017 10:58:14
بالفيديو - لحظة سقوط امرأة عن جسر Westminster أثناء هجوم لندن أمس
نشر موقع BBC News عبر حسابه على تويتر مقطع فيديو يظهر لحظة سقوط امرأة عن جسر "وستمينستر" أثناء الهجوم الإرهابي الذي وقع امام البرلمان البريطاني امس.
 
ولم يتم التأكد ما إذا كانت المرأة قفزت في الماء أم أطيح بها.
 
وكان سائق السيارة قد اقتحم الرصيف وأطاح بالمارة على جسر ويستمنستر، مما أدى إلى إصابة العشرات وسقوط 4 قتلى.
 
وألقي القبض على 8 أشخاص في مداهمات تمت عقب هجوم ويستمنستر في مدينة لندن، بحسب ما ذكرته الشرطة. 
 
