بالفيديو - لحظة سقوط امرأة عن جسر Westminster أثناء هجوم لندن أمس

ولم يتم التأكد ما إذا كانت المرأة قفزت في الماء أم أطيح بها.

وكان سائق السيارة قد اقتحم الرصيف وأطاح بالمارة على جسر ويستمنستر ، مما أدى إلى إصابة العشرات وسقوط 4 قتلى.

وألقي القبض على 8 أشخاص في مداهمات تمت عقب هجوم ويستمنستر في مدينة لندن، بحسب ما ذكرته الشرطة.

